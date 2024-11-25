Ceasefire Announcement Imminent by Biden and Macron

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are poised to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. Insiders suggest the announcement will come within 36 hours.

While the French presidency and the White House have not confirmed, the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper earlier reported that a 60-day ceasefire could be declared on Tuesday. However, official responses in Washington and Paris remain non-committal, stating only that discussions are still in progress.

This development comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to quell ongoing tensions in the region.

