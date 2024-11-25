Ceasefire Announcement Imminent by Biden and Macron
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to announce a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel within the next 36 hours. Unnamed Lebanese sources conveyed this information, while both the French presidency and the White House have yet to confirm. Talks are reportedly ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:21 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are poised to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. Insiders suggest the announcement will come within 36 hours.
While the French presidency and the White House have not confirmed, the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper earlier reported that a 60-day ceasefire could be declared on Tuesday. However, official responses in Washington and Paris remain non-committal, stating only that discussions are still in progress.
This development comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to quell ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
