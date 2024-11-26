Bribery Scandal Hits Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force

A scandal has rocked the Delhi Police's Crime Branch as a head constable was arrested on charges of bribery. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in exchange for not framing an individual in a false case.

The arrest was part of a broader investigation involving Sub Inspector Sanjeev and Assistant Sub Inspector Kirori Mal, both of whom have been named in the FIR. The duo allegedly demanded the bribe through head constable Sanjay Kumar.

A CBI spokesperson revealed that Sanjay Kumar was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe on behalf of the implicated officers. The incident highlights significant issues of corruption within the anti-narcotics task force.

(With inputs from agencies.)