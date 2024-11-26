U.S. Drives Diplomatic Effort in Lebanon
The United States is actively seeking a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, but recognizes it needs consent from all involved parties. A potential ceasefire is on the horizon, as Israel plans to meet to discuss a deal with Hezbollah, suggesting a possible breakthrough.
The United States is intensifying efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, according to a statement by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. Miller highlighted that such a resolution requires approval from all involved parties.
This announcement comes amid burgeoning signs of diplomatic progress, as a senior Israeli official revealed that Israel's cabinet is slated to convene on Tuesday to deliberate and potentially approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.
The potential ceasefire reflects ongoing international and regional efforts to stabilize the situation in Lebanon, underscoring the complex dynamics involved in navigating such negotiations.
