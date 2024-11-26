U.S. Drives Diplomatic Effort in Lebanon

The United States is intensifying efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, according to a statement by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. Miller highlighted that such a resolution requires approval from all involved parties.

This announcement comes amid burgeoning signs of diplomatic progress, as a senior Israeli official revealed that Israel's cabinet is slated to convene on Tuesday to deliberate and potentially approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The potential ceasefire reflects ongoing international and regional efforts to stabilize the situation in Lebanon, underscoring the complex dynamics involved in navigating such negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)