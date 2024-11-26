Turmoil in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Security Forces

In a dramatic escalation of tension in Pakistan, clashes between supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces resulted in the death of a police officer and injuries to dozens of others, officials confirmed on Monday. The clash erupted as Khan's supporters, defying a governmental lockdown, pushed toward Islamabad.

Police Chief Usman Anwar reported widespread violence, including the torching of 22 police vehicles and critical injuries to two officers. Despite a blockade of major roads and a shutdown of public transport to curb the protests, demonstrators managed to advance toward the capital in large numbers.

The government's proposal for dialogue, as stated by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, failed to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the restrained response of the security forces amid allegations from Khan's party on the use of excessive force. The protest is part of an ongoing movement led by Khan's party to seek his release from prison.

