Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Disrupt Iranian Arms Routes in Syria

Israeli strikes in Syria's Homs province injured at least two people and damaged bridges, targeting Iranian arms smuggling routes to Hezbollah. These operations form part of Israel's broader strategy to curb Iran's regional influence, following increased tensions post the October 2023 Hamas assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:03 IST
Israeli Strikes Disrupt Iranian Arms Routes in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least two people were injured, and several bridges were damaged following Israeli strikes in the Qusayr countryside of Syria's Homs province, near the Lebanese border, according to Syrian state media on Monday.

Blasts were previously heard in and around Qusayr, prompting an investigation by authorities into their cause. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating they targeted Iranian weapons smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has been targeting Iran-linked sites in Syria, ramping up strikes since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. These operations are framed as efforts to minimize Iran and Hezbollah's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024