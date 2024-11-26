Israeli Strikes Disrupt Iranian Arms Routes in Syria
Israeli strikes in Syria's Homs province injured at least two people and damaged bridges, targeting Iranian arms smuggling routes to Hezbollah. These operations form part of Israel's broader strategy to curb Iran's regional influence, following increased tensions post the October 2023 Hamas assault.
At least two people were injured, and several bridges were damaged following Israeli strikes in the Qusayr countryside of Syria's Homs province, near the Lebanese border, according to Syrian state media on Monday.
Blasts were previously heard in and around Qusayr, prompting an investigation by authorities into their cause. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating they targeted Iranian weapons smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israel has been targeting Iran-linked sites in Syria, ramping up strikes since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. These operations are framed as efforts to minimize Iran and Hezbollah's regional influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
