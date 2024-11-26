Israeli Strikes Disrupt Iranian Arms Routes in Syria

At least two people were injured, and several bridges were damaged following Israeli strikes in the Qusayr countryside of Syria's Homs province, near the Lebanese border, according to Syrian state media on Monday.

Blasts were previously heard in and around Qusayr, prompting an investigation by authorities into their cause. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating they targeted Iranian weapons smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has been targeting Iran-linked sites in Syria, ramping up strikes since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. These operations are framed as efforts to minimize Iran and Hezbollah's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)