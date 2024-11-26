Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Appeal Bid: Next Stop, Supreme Court?

Ghislaine Maxwell's request for an en banc review by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was denied, leaving her 2021 conviction intact. Her legal team plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:12 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Appeal Bid: Next Stop, Supreme Court?

A U.S. appeals court has turned down British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's attempt to overturn her conviction related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of teenage girls.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Maxwell's request for an en banc review, upholding her 2021 conviction. A panel had already dismissed several arguments on September 17. Maxwell, 62, still hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will hear her case. She's currently serving a 20-year sentence in Tallahassee, Florida, with a potential release date in July 2037.

Maxwell was found guilty on charges of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein from 1994 to 2004. The appeals court highlighted her essential role in the abuse. Her legal team argued that Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement should protect her. They also want the Supreme Court to review interpretations of plea agreements affecting her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024