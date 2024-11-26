Left Menu

No Winners: The Stalemate of a US-China Trade War

The Chinese Embassy in Washington warns that a trade war with the US benefits neither side. In response to Trump's proposed tariffs linked to drug trafficking, China emphasizes its efforts against fentanyl. Progress is noted in joint efforts to tackle the illicit flow of fentanyl precursors.

Updated: 26-11-2024 07:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 07:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Monday stated that neither the United States nor China would emerge victorious from a trade war, following President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports upon taking office on January 20. In response to Trump's statement, the Chinese Embassy's spokesperson Liu Pengyu emphasized the mutual benefits of China-US economic cooperation and cautioned against the notion of a trade war.

Trump argued that the tariffs would remain until China addresses the illegal drug flow, mainly fentanyl, into the United States. Liu retorted with China's commitment to combating drug trafficking, noting strides made since an agreement between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

Liu detailed recent progress in cooperation to curb the illegal chemical traffic used to produce fentanyl, improving since the Biden-Xi agreement to revive joint efforts. The issue of fentanyl abuse remains a significant concern in the United States, prompting demands for tougher Chinese law enforcement and regulatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

