TMC Leader Arrested in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The CBI arrested Santu Ganguly, a Trinamool Congress leader and close aide of former minister Partha Chatterjee, for alleged involvement in a school jobs scam in West Bengal. Ganguly was detained after thorough questioning and evidence of his engagement in illicit monetary activities connected to recruitment irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:46 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Santu Ganguly, a prominent leader in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and close associate of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Ganguly is implicated in a school jobs scam, according to officials.

On Monday evening, after extensive questioning, Ganguly was arrested at the CBI's city office in connection with irregularities in state-run primary school recruitments. 'We have evidence of his involvement in the scam, particularly regarding financial transactions,' an official told PTI.

Earlier searches at Ganguly's Behala residence uncovered several banking documents linked to the case. Ganguly, known for his ties to Partha Chatterjee, was uncooperative during interrogation, prompting his arrest to aid the investigation. The Enforcement Directorate had also previously interrogated him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

