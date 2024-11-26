TMC Leader Arrested in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Santu Ganguly, a prominent leader in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and close associate of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Ganguly is implicated in a school jobs scam, according to officials.

On Monday evening, after extensive questioning, Ganguly was arrested at the CBI's city office in connection with irregularities in state-run primary school recruitments. 'We have evidence of his involvement in the scam, particularly regarding financial transactions,' an official told PTI.

Earlier searches at Ganguly's Behala residence uncovered several banking documents linked to the case. Ganguly, known for his ties to Partha Chatterjee, was uncooperative during interrogation, prompting his arrest to aid the investigation. The Enforcement Directorate had also previously interrogated him.

(With inputs from agencies.)