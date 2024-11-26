A United Stand: Remembering Mumbai 26/11
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the victims and heroes of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, emphasizing unity to combat terrorism. He paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during this tragic event and urged everyone to stay united against the threat of terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the lives lost in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, calling for unity and determination to eradicate terrorism.
Adityanath honored the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the assault, which left a lasting impact on India.
'Let us be united and determined to end terrorism,' he urged, remembering the tragic loss of 166 lives and celebrating the brave actions of security forces who confronted the attackers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rita Ora's Tearful Tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Tributes to Freedom Icons: J B Kriplani and Maulana Azad
Khushi Kapoor Celebrates Boney Kapoor's Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute
Tribute to Fallen Hero: Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributed copies of Constitution with blank pages, he is indulging in petty politics: Shah at rally.