A United Stand: Remembering Mumbai 26/11

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the lives lost in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, calling for unity and determination to eradicate terrorism.

Adityanath honored the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the assault, which left a lasting impact on India.

'Let us be united and determined to end terrorism,' he urged, remembering the tragic loss of 166 lives and celebrating the brave actions of security forces who confronted the attackers.

