India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Empowerment
India marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution, originally adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and coming into force on January 26, 1950. A yearlong celebration is kicked off by President Murmu's address, amidst political tensions between BJP and opposition.
India celebrates a significant milestone as it marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Adopted on November 26, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly, the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, a day now commemorated as Samvidhan Divas.
Kicking off a yearlong celebration of this historic event, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of parliamentarians on Tuesday. The government has planned various events to honor the adoption of the Constitution throughout the coming year.
Amidst these celebrations, political tensions surface as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties engage in disputes, each accusing the other of undermining constitutional values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to further address these issues at an evening event.
