India’s Constitution: Backbone of a Democratic Transformation
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, highlighted India’s evolution into a democratic and geopolitical leader, attributing this shift to the Constitution. Speaking at the Constitution Day event, he emphasized the judiciary's partnership with the Bar, the Supreme Court's legacy, and ongoing efforts to address issues in judicial procedures.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized the pivotal role of India's Constitution in transforming the nation into a vibrant democracy and global leader during his speech at Constitution Day celebrations held by the Supreme Court Bar Association.
Justice Khanna lauded India's journey from post-partition adversities to becoming a assertive democratic nation, attributing much of this progress to constitutional governance. He also acknowledged the integral role of the Bar and the judiciary's intertwined legacy.
Addressing procedural challenges, Justice Khanna mentioned efforts to modernize the court's systems, highlighting a significant reduction in applications under the new method for handling adjournment requests, showcasing ongoing improvements in the judicial process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A New Era for India's Judiciary: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Charge
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Unveils Vision for a User-Friendly Judiciary
Judiciary's Role at COP29 in Forest Law Implementation
Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day
Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced