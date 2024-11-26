Left Menu

India’s Constitution: Backbone of a Democratic Transformation

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, highlighted India’s evolution into a democratic and geopolitical leader, attributing this shift to the Constitution. Speaking at the Constitution Day event, he emphasized the judiciary's partnership with the Bar, the Supreme Court's legacy, and ongoing efforts to address issues in judicial procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:17 IST
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized the pivotal role of India's Constitution in transforming the nation into a vibrant democracy and global leader during his speech at Constitution Day celebrations held by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Justice Khanna lauded India's journey from post-partition adversities to becoming a assertive democratic nation, attributing much of this progress to constitutional governance. He also acknowledged the integral role of the Bar and the judiciary's intertwined legacy.

Addressing procedural challenges, Justice Khanna mentioned efforts to modernize the court's systems, highlighting a significant reduction in applications under the new method for handling adjournment requests, showcasing ongoing improvements in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

