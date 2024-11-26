Congress Calls to Protect India's Constitution on 75th Anniversary

The Congress party has marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution with a call to citizens to safeguard its ethos and principles. Party leaders highlighted the Constitution's foundational role in protecting the nation's poorest and most vulnerable.

Rahul Gandhi pointed to the Constitution's power as a tool for justice, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored its status as the lifeblood of Indian democracy, crediting historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar for their pivotal roles in its creation.

The call to action arrives amid concerns over perceived threats to the Constitution, with leaders stressing the importance of unity in defending its values as the nation celebrates this significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)