Left Menu

Congress Calls to Protect India's Constitution on 75th Anniversary

On the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Congress leaders urged citizens to protect its ethos. Highlighting the contributions of the Constituent Assembly and key figures like Nehru and Ambedkar, they emphasized the Constitution's role in safeguarding justice and equality. The call aims to reinvigorate its principles amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:58 IST
Congress Calls to Protect India's Constitution on 75th Anniversary
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution with a call to citizens to safeguard its ethos and principles. Party leaders highlighted the Constitution's foundational role in protecting the nation's poorest and most vulnerable.

Rahul Gandhi pointed to the Constitution's power as a tool for justice, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored its status as the lifeblood of Indian democracy, crediting historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar for their pivotal roles in its creation.

The call to action arrives amid concerns over perceived threats to the Constitution, with leaders stressing the importance of unity in defending its values as the nation celebrates this significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024