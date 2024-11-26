Hospital Scandal: Staffer Accused of Harassment in Thane

A hospital staff member in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl, the police revealed on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed by the girl's mother, led to the registration of a case on Sunday. The case invokes sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in conjunction with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the employee of a Kalyan town hospital.

According to the mother, who was undergoing treatment for a fracture, the accused developed a friendship with her daughter during hospital visits and allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct from July 20 to October 18. As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)