Left Menu

Hospital Scandal: Staffer Accused of Harassment in Thane

A hospital staff member in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing charges of sexually harassing a patient's teenage daughter. The case, based on the mother's complaint, involves allegations of inappropriate behavior towards the girl between July and October. Authorities have not yet made any arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:23 IST
Hospital Scandal: Staffer Accused of Harassment in Thane
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hospital staff member in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl, the police revealed on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed by the girl's mother, led to the registration of a case on Sunday. The case invokes sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in conjunction with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the employee of a Kalyan town hospital.

According to the mother, who was undergoing treatment for a fracture, the accused developed a friendship with her daughter during hospital visits and allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct from July 20 to October 18. As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024