Ukrainian Military Successfully Downs Record Number of Russian Drones
Ukraine's military reported shooting down 76 out of 188 drones launched by Russia, setting a new record. Due to electronic warfare, 96 drones were lost from tracking, and five headed towards Belarus.
In a significant military move, Ukraine's forces managed to shoot down 76 out of an unprecedented 188 drones launched by Russia overnight. This operation marked a new record in the ongoing conflict's aerial engagements.
The Ukrainian air force, however, noted the challenges of modern warfare, citing the loss of tracking on 96 drones due to active electronic warfare measures. This demonstrates the increasing sophistication and complexity of the technological front in this conflict.
Furthermore, it was observed that five of the drones veered towards Belarus, adding another layer of complexity to the region's geopolitical tension.
