Russia's Rapid Advance: The New Frontline in Ukraine
Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine at a rapid pace, capturing significant territories in recent weeks. Analysts warn of a critical phase in the ongoing conflict. As both sides experience heavy casualties, the Ukrainian military is struggling to recruit and equip new soldiers amidst increasing territorial losses.
Russian forces are making significant advances in Ukraine, capturing areas equivalent to half the size of London in a single month according to analysts and war bloggers. Experts suggest this could be one of the war's most perilous phases yet.
In 2024, records have been set for territory size under Russian control. Independent Russian news group Agentstvo reported a weekly capture of 235 sq km, while in November, 600 sq km were seized, showcasing a surge in Russian momentum particularly in eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military faces challenges in recruitment and resources as Russian forces exploit vulnerabilities. President Zelenskiy maintains that peace cannot be achieved until Russia withdraws from all occupied areas, emphasizing the strategic importance of regions like Donbas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- advancement
- territorial
- conflict
- war
- Donbas
- Zaporizhzhia
- Kherson
- casualties
ALSO READ
Criticism we are facing, we are taking it with both hands. We need to move forward, Australia is new series: Gambhir.
Security Concerns Surge in J-K as Army Officer Martyred in Kishtwar Clash
Search Operation Intensifies in Kishtwar Forests
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia: Gautam Gambhir.
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Amid Trump's Intervention