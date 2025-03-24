Celebrating Excellence: The Shakti Awards Illuminate Female Powerhouses

In a dazzling event marked by influence and aspiration, the Shakti Awards 2025 took the spotlight at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. This annual celebration, hosted by the Rotary Club of Bombay, honors women whose leadership and innovation redefine excellence across various domains. Now in its third year, the Shakti Awards are synonymous with recognizing strength and amplifying the voices of female leaders and visionaries.

This year's awards paid tribute to 12 phenomenal women whose contributions span fields such as art, education, entrepreneurship, and sports. Among the honorees were internationally acclaimed artist Sujata Bajaj and visionary educator Dr. Indu Shahani. The event featured Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of the Piramal Group, as Chief Guest. Her speech underscored the transformative power of women in industries, communities, and lives.

The Shakti Awards, supported by sponsors like Lighthouse Canton and Phillip Capital, are more than a mere ceremony—they are a movement. The Rotary Club of Bombay has championed social change since 1929, and these awards continue its mission of empowerment through initiatives in education, healthcare, and women's development. As President Satyan Israni noted, these awards reflect the indomitable spirit of women whose journeys inspire many to discover their own potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)