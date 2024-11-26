Bombay High Court Overturns Policeman's Arrest, Orders Compensation
The Bombay High Court ruled the arrest of police officer Sambhaji Patil as illegal and directed the Maharashtra government to compensate him with Rs 2 lakh. Patil was arrested in 2013 for allegedly submitting a faulty report in a murder investigation, a charge the court found unjustified.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has ruled that the arrest of Sambhaji Patil, a decorated police officer, was illegal. Patil, who received the President's Police Medal in 2004, was detained in connection with a faulty murder investigation report in March 2013.
The court ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Patil Rs 2 lakh in compensation, emphasizing that his arrest had violated fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court also stated that the police powers of arrest were not exercised judiciously.
Patil's arrest, on charges of evidence destruction and intentional preparation of a faulty report, was deemed unnecessary in the bailable offense. The court directed the government to recover the compensation from the officer responsible for the wrongful arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
