Left Menu

Bombay High Court Overturns Policeman's Arrest, Orders Compensation

The Bombay High Court ruled the arrest of police officer Sambhaji Patil as illegal and directed the Maharashtra government to compensate him with Rs 2 lakh. Patil was arrested in 2013 for allegedly submitting a faulty report in a murder investigation, a charge the court found unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:34 IST
Bombay High Court Overturns Policeman's Arrest, Orders Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the arrest of Sambhaji Patil, a decorated police officer, was illegal. Patil, who received the President's Police Medal in 2004, was detained in connection with a faulty murder investigation report in March 2013.

The court ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Patil Rs 2 lakh in compensation, emphasizing that his arrest had violated fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court also stated that the police powers of arrest were not exercised judiciously.

Patil's arrest, on charges of evidence destruction and intentional preparation of a faulty report, was deemed unnecessary in the bailable offense. The court directed the government to recover the compensation from the officer responsible for the wrongful arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024