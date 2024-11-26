Left Menu

Violence Erupts During ANSU Election Vote Counting in Itanagar

Ten arrests were made following violent clashes during the counting of votes in the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections in Itanagar. Supporters of two candidates clashed, resulting in gunfire and injuries. Police intervened with tear gas and stun grenades to restore calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:50 IST
Violence Erupts During ANSU Election Vote Counting in Itanagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, ten individuals were arrested after violence broke out during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections in Itanagar, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh, chaos erupted around 9 pm on Monday when supporters of two rival candidates clashed at Siddhartha Hall, employing sharp weapons and lathis. The violent incident escalated, resulting in five injuries when gunfire was exchanged between the groups.

Acting swiftly, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the mob, though sporadic gunfire persisted from nearby hills. The authorities have registered an FIR at Itanagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, and efforts are ongoing to identify those responsible for the shooting. Meanwhile, vote counting continues under controlled conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024