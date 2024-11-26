Violence Erupts During ANSU Election Vote Counting in Itanagar

In a dramatic turn of events, ten individuals were arrested after violence broke out during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections in Itanagar, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh, chaos erupted around 9 pm on Monday when supporters of two rival candidates clashed at Siddhartha Hall, employing sharp weapons and lathis. The violent incident escalated, resulting in five injuries when gunfire was exchanged between the groups.

Acting swiftly, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the mob, though sporadic gunfire persisted from nearby hills. The authorities have registered an FIR at Itanagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, and efforts are ongoing to identify those responsible for the shooting. Meanwhile, vote counting continues under controlled conditions.

