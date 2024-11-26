Crafting Democracy: The Making of India's Constitution

The journey to adopting the world's longest written constitution spanned 167 days of debate by 274 members of India's Constituent Assembly. The monumental document was finalized on this day in 1949, filled with 36 lakh words meticulously debated by dedicated members.

BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect, worked alongside the drafting committee to complete the Constitution, while India's first president, Rajendra Prasad, was the inaugural signatory 75 years ago. The initial copy, handcrafted by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, is a testament to the artistry of Shantiniketan artists.

Extensive deliberations within the Assembly produced the 395 Articles after clause-by-clause discussions that took nearly three years. Women played an active role, contributing valuable perspectives, while debates on Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles marked significant phases in shaping the democratic framework.

