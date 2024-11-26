Left Menu

Crafting Democracy: The Making of India's Constitution

On November 26, 1949, India's Constituent Assembly adopted the world's longest written constitution, crafted over 167 days by 274 members. Notably, BR Ambedkar led the drafting committee. The original document was handwritten, involving extensive debates on its 395 Articles and 12 Schedules, along with Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:51 IST
BR Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
The journey to adopting the world's longest written constitution spanned 167 days of debate by 274 members of India's Constituent Assembly. The monumental document was finalized on this day in 1949, filled with 36 lakh words meticulously debated by dedicated members.

BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect, worked alongside the drafting committee to complete the Constitution, while India's first president, Rajendra Prasad, was the inaugural signatory 75 years ago. The initial copy, handcrafted by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, is a testament to the artistry of Shantiniketan artists.

Extensive deliberations within the Assembly produced the 395 Articles after clause-by-clause discussions that took nearly three years. Women played an active role, contributing valuable perspectives, while debates on Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles marked significant phases in shaping the democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

