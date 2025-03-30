Spring Festivities: India Welcomes Chaitra Navratri with Presidential and PM Greetings

The sacred ritual of Morning Aarti marked the beginning of Chaitra Navratri at New Delhi's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatapur. Tradition dictates the worship of Mata Shailputri on this first day, as devotees also gathered at Jhandewalan Temple to celebrate, underscoring the festival's significance in the capital.

President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings for the occasion, encompassing various festivals like Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, and Gudi Padava. Her official statement highlighted the festivals as emblems of India's cultural diversity, capturing the essence of renewal during the spring onset and promoting social unity and gratitude to nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes on his official 'X' handle, hoping the festival would bring courage and strength to everyone. Modi praised the inspiring hymn by Pandit Jasraj and envisioned the festivities as a precursor to a rejuvenated national spirit and progress, aiming for a brighter collective future.

