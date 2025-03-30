Left Menu

Spring Festivities: India Welcomes Chaitra Navratri with Presidential and PM Greetings

India's Chaitra Navratri celebrations commenced with traditional rituals at notable temples. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi extended festive greetings, highlighting cultural diversity and unity. The festivals, marking the Indian New Year, emphasize spring's renewal and gratitude to nature, inspiring national harmony and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:00 IST
Spring Festivities: India Welcomes Chaitra Navratri with Presidential and PM Greetings
Morning aarti offered at New Delhi's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith on Chaitra Navratri Day 1 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred ritual of Morning Aarti marked the beginning of Chaitra Navratri at New Delhi's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatapur. Tradition dictates the worship of Mata Shailputri on this first day, as devotees also gathered at Jhandewalan Temple to celebrate, underscoring the festival's significance in the capital.

President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings for the occasion, encompassing various festivals like Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, and Gudi Padava. Her official statement highlighted the festivals as emblems of India's cultural diversity, capturing the essence of renewal during the spring onset and promoting social unity and gratitude to nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes on his official 'X' handle, hoping the festival would bring courage and strength to everyone. Modi praised the inspiring hymn by Pandit Jasraj and envisioned the festivities as a precursor to a rejuvenated national spirit and progress, aiming for a brighter collective future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025