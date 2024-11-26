Tamil Nadu Honors Constitution's 75th Anniversary with Preamble Reading
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the significance of reading India's Constitution Preamble as it reaffirms the values and rights it guarantees. This event marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, with participation from government officials and BJP leaders honoring B R Ambedkar.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the importance of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution by reading it aloud at the state secretariat in celebration of the 75th year of its adoption. Cabinet colleagues and government officials were in attendance for this significant event.
Stalin, emphasizing the reflection of freedom fighters' vision in the evolving Constitution, reiterated the commitment to uphold its values and protect citizens' rights. The Chief Minister had previously directed that the Preamble be read across various state institutions, showcasing its foundational importance in governance.
In Chennai, BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, honoring his role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. They pledged to uphold constitutional values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, envisioning a developed and self-reliant India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
