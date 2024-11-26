Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Honors Constitution's 75th Anniversary with Preamble Reading

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the significance of reading India's Constitution Preamble as it reaffirms the values and rights it guarantees. This event marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, with participation from government officials and BJP leaders honoring B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Honors Constitution's 75th Anniversary with Preamble Reading
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the importance of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution by reading it aloud at the state secretariat in celebration of the 75th year of its adoption. Cabinet colleagues and government officials were in attendance for this significant event.

Stalin, emphasizing the reflection of freedom fighters' vision in the evolving Constitution, reiterated the commitment to uphold its values and protect citizens' rights. The Chief Minister had previously directed that the Preamble be read across various state institutions, showcasing its foundational importance in governance.

In Chennai, BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, honoring his role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. They pledged to uphold constitutional values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, envisioning a developed and self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024