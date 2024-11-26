Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Wayanad Tribal Home Demolitions

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission demands a report from the Forest department and district authorities regarding the demolition of tribal homes in Wayanad, after State Minister O R Kelu criticized the actions as improper. The incident has sparked protests and raised questions about encroachment and proper consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the Forest department and district authorities to report on the recent demolition of tribal homes in Wayanad, following media exposure of the incident.

Judicial member K Byjunath has tasked the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer and the Wayanad District Collector with delivering a comprehensive investigation within 15 days. The SHRC took up this issue independently, as stated in their official release.

State Minister O R Kelu vocally disapproved of the Forest Department's actions, labeling them as wrongful due to a lack of consultation with local bodies, while affected communities and political groups continue to protest the demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

