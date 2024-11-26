Controversy Erupts Over Wayanad Tribal Home Demolitions

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the Forest department and district authorities to report on the recent demolition of tribal homes in Wayanad, following media exposure of the incident.

Judicial member K Byjunath has tasked the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer and the Wayanad District Collector with delivering a comprehensive investigation within 15 days. The SHRC took up this issue independently, as stated in their official release.

State Minister O R Kelu vocally disapproved of the Forest Department's actions, labeling them as wrongful due to a lack of consultation with local bodies, while affected communities and political groups continue to protest the demolitions.

