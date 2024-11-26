Arrests Made in Maharashtra: Two Men Accused of Heinous Crime

Two men in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been apprehended for allegedly committing a grave crime against a minor girl, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Details of the arrests and the factors surrounding the case remain undisclosed, as they fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused had reportedly intimidated the victim into silence, but the case emerged when she bravely recounted her ordeal to her parents, prompting them to notify the Manor police. The police have charged the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for gangrape.

