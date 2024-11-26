Left Menu

Arrests Made in Maharashtra: Two Men Accused of Heinous Crime

Two men were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping a minor. Details remain undisclosed due to POCSO Act provisions. The accused threatened the victim into silence, but she later confided in her parents. Authorities have charged the two under the BNS for gangrape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:26 IST
Arrests Made in Maharashtra: Two Men Accused of Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been apprehended for allegedly committing a grave crime against a minor girl, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Details of the arrests and the factors surrounding the case remain undisclosed, as they fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused had reportedly intimidated the victim into silence, but the case emerged when she bravely recounted her ordeal to her parents, prompting them to notify the Manor police. The police have charged the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for gangrape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

