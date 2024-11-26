Trump's Military Deportation Plan: A Breach of Norms
President-elect Donald Trump's plan to use the U.S. military to deport millions of undocumented migrants stands as a controversial breach of tradition. Legal experts find challenges improbable due to legal ambiguities. The plan involves using military in support roles without direct law enforcement, though concerns remain about possible overreach.
President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to deploy the U.S. military to deport millions of undocumented migrants is drawing criticism for breaking tradition and facing minimal legal challenges. Legal experts highlight the complexities and ambiguities that allow such use of military forces under certain conditions.
The plan, as outlined by Trump's advisors, suggests using military personnel to construct detention camps and transport migrants, thus freeing up border patrol for other duties. However, the approach risks legal obstacles, especially if it ventures beyond designated support roles on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Experts note the historical context, including exceptions to the Posse Comitatus Act that have permitted military involvement in support capacities, like anti-drug operations. Yet, legal specialists caution that an expanded military role in deportation might provoke court challenges, despite difficulties in gaining traction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
