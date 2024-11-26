Teargas and Tensions: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Outrage in Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, protests erupted following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges including sedition. The demonstrations, predominantly in Dhaka and Chittagong, were met with teargas from police. India has urged Bangladesh to protect minority communities, highlighting cultural ties and ongoing concerns over religious tensions.
Bangladesh witnessed significant unrest as police resorted to using teargas against Hindu protesters advocating for the release of a detained religious leader. The incident underscores growing tensions, with India appealing for the safeguarding of minority rights.
Chinmoy Krishna Das, linked to ISKCON, was arrested in Dhaka and faces several charges, including sedition, after leading a protest in Chittagong. Support for Das remains intense, as his followers gathered in the thousands, demonstrating their outrage at his continued incarceration.
India, expressing its disapproval, urged the Bangladeshi caretaker government to prioritize the safety of Hindu communities. The Indian foreign ministry emphasized the need for justice, especially considering persistent attacks on Hindu minorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- teargas
- Hindu
- protests
- Chinmoy Krishna Das
- ISKCON
- India
- arrest
- sedition
- minorities
ALSO READ
US Nationals Arrested at India-Nepal Border
Racist Threats Target Indian American Fundraiser
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India
Controversy Over ISKCON's Unscheduled Rath Yatra in Houston