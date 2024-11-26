Left Menu

A Cry for Justice: RG Kar Hospital Tragedy

The parents of a woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, are seeking justice. They met several political figures, urging them to investigate the incident. The BJP plans a protest on December 10 to demand accountability and punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:53 IST
A Cry for Justice: RG Kar Hospital Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of a woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has prompted her grieving parents to seek justice from political leaders.

On Tuesday, they met with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the West Bengal Assembly, expressing their demand for a thorough investigation. After the meeting, Adhikari announced that the BJP would hold a sit-in protest on December 10 in front of Raj Bhavan to press for justice.

The parents, overwhelmed with grief, described to Adhikari their anguish since the gruesome discovery of their daughter's body on August 9. They also called for unity beyond political lines to ensure the truth is unveiled and justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024