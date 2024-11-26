A Cry for Justice: RG Kar Hospital Tragedy

The tragic case of a woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has prompted her grieving parents to seek justice from political leaders.

On Tuesday, they met with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the West Bengal Assembly, expressing their demand for a thorough investigation. After the meeting, Adhikari announced that the BJP would hold a sit-in protest on December 10 in front of Raj Bhavan to press for justice.

The parents, overwhelmed with grief, described to Adhikari their anguish since the gruesome discovery of their daughter's body on August 9. They also called for unity beyond political lines to ensure the truth is unveiled and justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)