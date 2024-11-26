High Court Judges Call for Solutions to 'Unruly Flyers'

Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan has raised concerns over dealing with unruly passengers during air travel. He detailed a recent incident involving two inebriated passengers, which he and fellow judge Justice Surya Kant witnessed.

During a flight, one drunk passenger locked himself in the washroom, while another sat outside with a vomiting bag. The all-women crew needed assistance from fellow passengers to manage the situation. Justice Viswanathan highlighted the need for airline authorities to devise creative solutions and implement strategic seating plans to tackle such scenarios.

The discussion arose during a hearing involving a plea by a 73-year-old woman who was allegedly urinated on by a male passenger during an Air India flight last November. Justice Viswanathan, in a session with Justice B R Gavai, pressed for practical measures to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)