Left Menu

Canadian National Secures Bail Amidst Drug Case Controversy

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Canadian national Manpreet Singh Gill, accused in a drug case, after the prosecution failed to provide substantial evidence linking him to the contraband. The court noted the prosecution's reliance on co-accused's statements and emphasized adherence to legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:37 IST
Canadian National Secures Bail Amidst Drug Case Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has released a Canadian national on bail, citing insufficient evidence in connection with a drug-related case. The prosecution was unable to convincingly associate him with the recovered contraband, the court noted.

Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted that the prosecution did not establish the active involvement of the accused in the offense. He emphasized the importance of not accepting accusations at face value without substantial proof, noting that no recovery of contraband was made from the accused directly.

Representing Manpreet Singh Gill, lawyer Amit Sahni argued his client had been unjustly kept in custody since early February. The judge acknowledged these points, granting bail under strict conditions, including a personal bond and passport surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024