Canadian National Secures Bail Amidst Drug Case Controversy

The Delhi High Court has released a Canadian national on bail, citing insufficient evidence in connection with a drug-related case. The prosecution was unable to convincingly associate him with the recovered contraband, the court noted.

Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted that the prosecution did not establish the active involvement of the accused in the offense. He emphasized the importance of not accepting accusations at face value without substantial proof, noting that no recovery of contraband was made from the accused directly.

Representing Manpreet Singh Gill, lawyer Amit Sahni argued his client had been unjustly kept in custody since early February. The judge acknowledged these points, granting bail under strict conditions, including a personal bond and passport surrender.

