Arrest of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh Sparks Nationwide Protests

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader, was arrested on sedition charges and denied bail by a Bangladeshi court, leading to widespread protests by the Hindu community across the country. Calls for his release were made in various cities while authorities maintained security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST
On Tuesday, a Bangladesh court denied bail to prominent Hindu figure, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, following his arrest on sedition charges, resulting in a wave of protests across the nation. Supporters gathered in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram to demand his release.

Das, a leader within the Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday and brought to Chattogram under heavy security. His arrest has been met with vocal opposition, including from legal representatives who requested arrest warrants for themselves during court proceedings.

As protests escalated, security forces used sound grenades to disperse crowds blocking the path of the prison van transporting Das. India expressed concerns over the safety of minorities, urging Bangladesh to uphold their rights in light of recent extremist attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

