Diplomatic Pressure Mounts as EU Demands Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah
The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, urges Israel to implement a ceasefire with Hezbollah, citing addressed security concerns. He warns against Lebanon's collapse if ceased fire isn't achieved. This is amid ongoing extensive conflict precipitated by Hezbollah's October 2023 attacks and retaliatory actions by Israel.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has increased diplomatic pressure on Israel, urging it to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Outgoing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has asserted that there are "no excuses" for Israel's refusal, as security concerns have been addressed in a U.S.-French-brokered deal.
Speaking at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy, Borrell called for intensified measures against Israeli extremists who oppose the ceasefire. He cautioned that Lebanon risks disintegration if the deal is not implemented. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was slated for discussions on the proposal.
Borrell noted that an implementation committee, chaired by the United States and involving France at Lebanon's request, would oversee the ceasefire. This diplomatic push follows hostilities that began when Hezbollah initiated assaults on Israel on October 8, 2023, leading to significant conflict escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Concerns Surge in J-K as Army Officer Martyred in Kishtwar Clash
Dubai Rallies Urgent Aid for Lebanon Amid Escalating Crisis
World Bank Report Urges Armenia to Prioritize Climate Action for Energy Security
Taiwan Clears Manufacturers in Lebanon Incident
Surviving War: The Plight of Lebanon's Youngest Victims