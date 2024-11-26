Left Menu

Diplomatic Pressure Mounts as EU Demands Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, urges Israel to implement a ceasefire with Hezbollah, citing addressed security concerns. He warns against Lebanon's collapse if ceased fire isn't achieved. This is amid ongoing extensive conflict precipitated by Hezbollah's October 2023 attacks and retaliatory actions by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has increased diplomatic pressure on Israel, urging it to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Outgoing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has asserted that there are "no excuses" for Israel's refusal, as security concerns have been addressed in a U.S.-French-brokered deal.

Speaking at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy, Borrell called for intensified measures against Israeli extremists who oppose the ceasefire. He cautioned that Lebanon risks disintegration if the deal is not implemented. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was slated for discussions on the proposal.

Borrell noted that an implementation committee, chaired by the United States and involving France at Lebanon's request, would oversee the ceasefire. This diplomatic push follows hostilities that began when Hezbollah initiated assaults on Israel on October 8, 2023, leading to significant conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

