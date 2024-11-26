Diplomatic Pressure Mounts as EU Demands Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah

The European Union has increased diplomatic pressure on Israel, urging it to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Outgoing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has asserted that there are "no excuses" for Israel's refusal, as security concerns have been addressed in a U.S.-French-brokered deal.

Speaking at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy, Borrell called for intensified measures against Israeli extremists who oppose the ceasefire. He cautioned that Lebanon risks disintegration if the deal is not implemented. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was slated for discussions on the proposal.

Borrell noted that an implementation committee, chaired by the United States and involving France at Lebanon's request, would oversee the ceasefire. This diplomatic push follows hostilities that began when Hezbollah initiated assaults on Israel on October 8, 2023, leading to significant conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)