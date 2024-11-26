Interpol's Cybercrime Crackdown: Operation Serengeti Unveiled
Interpol's recent operation in Africa led to the arrest of 1,006 suspects in a crackdown on cybercrime. The operation, spanning September to October, targeted ransomware and online scams, pinpointing 35,000 victims and $193 million in financial damages worldwide. These efforts highlight the evolving threats of cybercrime.
- Country:
- Senegal
Interpol has announced the arrest of 1,006 suspects during a comprehensive two-month operation across Africa targeting cybercrime. The initiative, known as Operation Serengeti, saw collaboration with Afripol in tackling crimes like ransomware and digital extortion, leaving tens of thousands of victims and resulting in financial damages amounting to millions.
The operation took place across 19 African nations from September 2 to October 31, focusing on cybercriminals involved in business email compromise and online scams. Interpol officials reported that 35,000 victims were identified globally, with financial losses pegged at nearly USD 193 million. Local police forces and private sector partners, including internet service providers, were instrumental in the operation's success.
Afripol's Executive Director, Jalel Chelba, emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by evolving threats, such as AI-driven malware. The operation dismantled various criminal networks, including a multi-level marketing scam for human trafficking in Cameroon and Ponzi schemes in Senegal and Nigeria, highlighting the varied and sophisticated nature of modern cybercrime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
iValue Group Partners with RSA to Bolster Cybersecurity in India
VVDN Technologies Teams Up with SecureThings.ai to Fortify Automotive Cybersecurity
Indian Businesses Grapple with Cybersecurity Gaps Amid AI Surge
Empowering Women: UAE's Cybersecurity Training Success
Hungary's Cybersecurity Quandary: Foreign Hackers Breach Defense Agency