Interpol's Cybercrime Crackdown: Operation Serengeti Unveiled

Interpol's recent operation in Africa led to the arrest of 1,006 suspects in a crackdown on cybercrime. The operation, spanning September to October, targeted ransomware and online scams, pinpointing 35,000 victims and $193 million in financial damages worldwide. These efforts highlight the evolving threats of cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Interpol has announced the arrest of 1,006 suspects during a comprehensive two-month operation across Africa targeting cybercrime. The initiative, known as Operation Serengeti, saw collaboration with Afripol in tackling crimes like ransomware and digital extortion, leaving tens of thousands of victims and resulting in financial damages amounting to millions.

The operation took place across 19 African nations from September 2 to October 31, focusing on cybercriminals involved in business email compromise and online scams. Interpol officials reported that 35,000 victims were identified globally, with financial losses pegged at nearly USD 193 million. Local police forces and private sector partners, including internet service providers, were instrumental in the operation's success.

Afripol's Executive Director, Jalel Chelba, emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by evolving threats, such as AI-driven malware. The operation dismantled various criminal networks, including a multi-level marketing scam for human trafficking in Cameroon and Ponzi schemes in Senegal and Nigeria, highlighting the varied and sophisticated nature of modern cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

