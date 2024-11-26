Interpol's Cybercrime Crackdown: Operation Serengeti Unveiled

Interpol has announced the arrest of 1,006 suspects during a comprehensive two-month operation across Africa targeting cybercrime. The initiative, known as Operation Serengeti, saw collaboration with Afripol in tackling crimes like ransomware and digital extortion, leaving tens of thousands of victims and resulting in financial damages amounting to millions.

The operation took place across 19 African nations from September 2 to October 31, focusing on cybercriminals involved in business email compromise and online scams. Interpol officials reported that 35,000 victims were identified globally, with financial losses pegged at nearly USD 193 million. Local police forces and private sector partners, including internet service providers, were instrumental in the operation's success.

Afripol's Executive Director, Jalel Chelba, emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by evolving threats, such as AI-driven malware. The operation dismantled various criminal networks, including a multi-level marketing scam for human trafficking in Cameroon and Ponzi schemes in Senegal and Nigeria, highlighting the varied and sophisticated nature of modern cybercrime.

