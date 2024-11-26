Drug Bust in Soura: Police Nab Peddlers with Contraband
Two drug peddlers were arrested in the Soura area with contraband brown sugar. Shabir Ahmed Mir and Shah Murtaza Iqbal were found with 10 grams and 6 grams of the drug, respectively, during police checks. Vehicles used for the crime were seized, and further investigation is ongoing.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police have apprehended two individuals in Soura, recovering a notable quantity of illicit substances.
The arrests were made during a routine naka checking, where officers discovered brown sugar in vehicles belonging to the accused, Shabir Ahmed Mir and Shah Murtaza Iqbal.
Authorities have confiscated the vehicles used in the crime and launched a deeper investigation into the suspects' involvement in wider drug peddling activities targeting the youth of Srinagar, especially in Soura.
(With inputs from agencies.)
