Left Menu

Drug Bust in Soura: Police Nab Peddlers with Contraband

Two drug peddlers were arrested in the Soura area with contraband brown sugar. Shabir Ahmed Mir and Shah Murtaza Iqbal were found with 10 grams and 6 grams of the drug, respectively, during police checks. Vehicles used for the crime were seized, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:46 IST
Drug Bust in Soura: Police Nab Peddlers with Contraband
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police have apprehended two individuals in Soura, recovering a notable quantity of illicit substances.

The arrests were made during a routine naka checking, where officers discovered brown sugar in vehicles belonging to the accused, Shabir Ahmed Mir and Shah Murtaza Iqbal.

Authorities have confiscated the vehicles used in the crime and launched a deeper investigation into the suspects' involvement in wider drug peddling activities targeting the youth of Srinagar, especially in Soura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024