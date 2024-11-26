Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution as a Guiding Light
India marked 75 years of its Constitution with a celebration at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values. The event highlighted principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, underscoring the Constitution's role in fostering an inclusive society.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment held a significant event to commemorate 75 years of India's Constitution at the Bhim Auditorium, located within the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The celebration, themed ''Advancing Constitutional Values for a Viksit Bharat 2047,'' accentuated the Constitution's guiding principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.
The ceremony began with a reading of the Preamble led by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who remarked on the Constitution's crucial role as the cornerstone of India's democratic development. Kumar stated that the document is not merely a piece of paper but a beacon for the nation's progress, ensuring justice and dignity for every citizen.
Various activities, including a Constitution-themed quiz, were part of the event. In addition, speaker insights affirmed the Constitution's continued significance, emphasizing its transformative power to build an inclusive society. A short film exploring the historical journey and contemporary relevance of the Constitution further enriched the program's narrative.
