Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution as a Guiding Light

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment held a significant event to commemorate 75 years of India's Constitution at the Bhim Auditorium, located within the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The celebration, themed ''Advancing Constitutional Values for a Viksit Bharat 2047,'' accentuated the Constitution's guiding principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

The ceremony began with a reading of the Preamble led by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who remarked on the Constitution's crucial role as the cornerstone of India's democratic development. Kumar stated that the document is not merely a piece of paper but a beacon for the nation's progress, ensuring justice and dignity for every citizen.

Various activities, including a Constitution-themed quiz, were part of the event. In addition, speaker insights affirmed the Constitution's continued significance, emphasizing its transformative power to build an inclusive society. A short film exploring the historical journey and contemporary relevance of the Constitution further enriched the program's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)