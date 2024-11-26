Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution as a Guiding Light

India marked 75 years of its Constitution with a celebration at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values. The event highlighted principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, underscoring the Constitution's role in fostering an inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:45 IST
Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution as a Guiding Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment held a significant event to commemorate 75 years of India's Constitution at the Bhim Auditorium, located within the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The celebration, themed ''Advancing Constitutional Values for a Viksit Bharat 2047,'' accentuated the Constitution's guiding principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

The ceremony began with a reading of the Preamble led by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who remarked on the Constitution's crucial role as the cornerstone of India's democratic development. Kumar stated that the document is not merely a piece of paper but a beacon for the nation's progress, ensuring justice and dignity for every citizen.

Various activities, including a Constitution-themed quiz, were part of the event. In addition, speaker insights affirmed the Constitution's continued significance, emphasizing its transformative power to build an inclusive society. A short film exploring the historical journey and contemporary relevance of the Constitution further enriched the program's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024