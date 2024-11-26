Left Menu

Celebrating India's Constitutional Heritage: Haryana's Tribute

The Haryana government celebrates Constitution Day, highlighting its commitment to India's democratic principles. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the significance of the Constitution in promoting unity and justice. The event honors BR Ambedkar's legacy and aims to integrate constitutional values into daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:57 IST
Celebrating India's Constitutional Heritage: Haryana's Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resonant celebration of democratic ideals, the Haryana government marked Constitution Day, reiterating its dedication to the core values that shape India. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the state-level event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, highlighting progressive social and economic policies inspired by the Constitution.

Saini applauded the decision to abrogate Article 370, describing it as a tribute to national icons like BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar and others for crafting the foundational document that remains a source of pride for every citizen.

Emphasizing the ethos of unity, integrity, and collective effort, Saini reiterated the government's commitment to embodying Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of 'integral humanism' and Prime Minister Modi's approach of inclusive development. The event underscored the need to balance constitutional rights with duties, embracing the document's values as a guiding light for India's diverse populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024