Celebrating India's Constitutional Heritage: Haryana's Tribute
The Haryana government celebrates Constitution Day, highlighting its commitment to India's democratic principles. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the significance of the Constitution in promoting unity and justice. The event honors BR Ambedkar's legacy and aims to integrate constitutional values into daily life.
In a resonant celebration of democratic ideals, the Haryana government marked Constitution Day, reiterating its dedication to the core values that shape India. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the state-level event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, highlighting progressive social and economic policies inspired by the Constitution.
Saini applauded the decision to abrogate Article 370, describing it as a tribute to national icons like BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar and others for crafting the foundational document that remains a source of pride for every citizen.
Emphasizing the ethos of unity, integrity, and collective effort, Saini reiterated the government's commitment to embodying Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of 'integral humanism' and Prime Minister Modi's approach of inclusive development. The event underscored the need to balance constitutional rights with duties, embracing the document's values as a guiding light for India's diverse populace.
