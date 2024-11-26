Left Menu

A Moment for Peace: Ceasefire Hopes in Lebanon

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire in Lebanon, urging involved parties to seize the opportunity. This comes amidst a G7 meeting in Italy where Israel may approve a U.S.-French proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has indicated potential developments towards achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon, urging parties to consider the opportunity seriously. He expressed this hope during a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy on Tuesday.

Barrot's statement comes as diplomatic efforts gain traction, with Israel likely to green-light a plan initiated by the United States and France aimed at halting hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The situation is closely watched as geopolitical complexities continue to influence the potential for peace in the region, highlighting the critical role of international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

