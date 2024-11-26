Nepal's Diplomatic Mission: Setting the Stage for PM Oli's Historic China Visit

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is set to lead a diplomatic mission to China to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's forthcoming visit. This would be Prime Minister Oli's first official trip to China since assuming office for his fourth tenure.

After the council of ministers gave the green signal on Monday, Deuba's delegation is scheduled for a three-day visit from November 28 to 30. The mission is aimed at arranging logistics and discussions for PM Oli's upcoming China trip, which is slated to begin on December 2.

Prime Minister Oli emphasized that no loan agreements will be reached during this visit. He reassured the nation that the Belt and Road Initiative previously signed with China does not include loan-based terms, making the prospect of seeking loans unnecessary for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)