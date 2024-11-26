Airport Security Reveals 26-Year Identity Fraud at Mumbai Airport
A Bangladeshi man has been arrested at Mumbai International Airport after living in India for 26 years under a false identity. Immigration officials caught Swapan Kumar Haripada Mandal using a fake Indian passport. Investigations revealed he had traveled abroad multiple times using forged documents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant security breakthrough, authorities at Mumbai International Airport have uncovered the 26-year-old ruse of a Bangladeshi man living in India under a false identity.
Swapan Kumar Haripada Mandal was detained after inconsistencies in his passport were noticed by vigilant immigration officers as he attempted to board a flight to Riyadh.
Interrogation and further scrutiny revealed that Mandal was in possession of multiple forged documents, including a fake Indian passport, which he used to travel to countries like China and the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Trump's Immigration Strategy
Vivek Ramaswamy's Staunch Support for Trump's Immigration Policy
Trump Names Tom Homan as 'Border Czar' in New Immigration Push
Illegal Immigration Sparks Global Debate: Revisiting Impacts and Policies
Hemant Soren encouraging Bangladeshi infiltrators who are indulging in multiple marriages with tribal women, alleges Shah in Jharkhand.