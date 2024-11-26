Airport Security Reveals 26-Year Identity Fraud at Mumbai Airport

In a significant security breakthrough, authorities at Mumbai International Airport have uncovered the 26-year-old ruse of a Bangladeshi man living in India under a false identity.

Swapan Kumar Haripada Mandal was detained after inconsistencies in his passport were noticed by vigilant immigration officers as he attempted to board a flight to Riyadh.

Interrogation and further scrutiny revealed that Mandal was in possession of multiple forged documents, including a fake Indian passport, which he used to travel to countries like China and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)