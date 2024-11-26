Left Menu

High Court to Decide on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Allegations

The Allahabad High Court is set to review a public interest litigation challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's eligibility to contest the parliamentary election over alleged British citizenship. The court is awaiting a decision from the Centre, spurred by a BJP worker's accusations and pending a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre to present its decision regarding a representation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 19. The representation claims that Gandhi hid his British citizenship while contesting elections from the Raebareli seat this year.

A bench comprising Justices AR Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi issued the directive in response to a public interest litigation filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker based in Karnataka. The petitioner called for the CBI to investigate, suggesting Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship violates Indian law.

Shishir asserts possession of documents and emails from the British government confirming Gandhi's British citizenship, arguing this ineligibility affects Gandhi's position as a Lok Sabha member. Despite previous complaints to competent authorities yielding no action, the petitioner has presented these claims before the court for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

