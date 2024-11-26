Inspector's Assault Sparks Tension in Patidar Community
A police inspector, Sanjay Padaria, allegedly assaulted a Patidar community leader, Jayanti Sardhara, in Rajkot, Gujarat. The altercation, reportedly due to Sardhara joining the 'Sardardham' organization, led to Padaria being charged with attempted murder. The Khodaldham Trust distanced itself from the conflict, emphasizing it as a personal issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In Gujarat's Rajkot district, tensions erupted when police inspector Sanjay Padaria allegedly assaulted a senior member of the Patidar community, Jayanti Sardhara.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from Sardhara's decision to join the organization 'Sardardham', which did not sit well with Padaria, resulting in an attack at a marriage function.
The assault has been officially documented in a First Information Report, charging Padaria with attempted murder. Meanwhile, the influential Khodaldham Trust publicly declared that the matter is a personal dispute between the two individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Aide Challenges Assault Charge: Legal Battle in Delhi Court
SC dismisses bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.
Proceedings Continue in AAP MP Assault Case as Court Awaits Accused's Response
Legal Battle in High Profile Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Challenges Charge Sheet Cognizance
Udaipur Assault: Four Men Arrested for Shooting Thai Woman