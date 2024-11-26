Inspector's Assault Sparks Tension in Patidar Community

In Gujarat's Rajkot district, tensions erupted when police inspector Sanjay Padaria allegedly assaulted a senior member of the Patidar community, Jayanti Sardhara.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from Sardhara's decision to join the organization 'Sardardham', which did not sit well with Padaria, resulting in an attack at a marriage function.

The assault has been officially documented in a First Information Report, charging Padaria with attempted murder. Meanwhile, the influential Khodaldham Trust publicly declared that the matter is a personal dispute between the two individuals.

