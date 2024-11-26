Dramatic Capture of NRI Snatcher: Punjab Police's Swift Action

In a dramatic turn of events, a snatcher targeting non-resident Indians in Punjab was injured in the leg while attempting to escape from police custody, according to top police officials on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when the accused, identified as Suraj alias Mandi, made an attempt to flee after snatching a rifle from a police officer, prompting police to open fire.

Police Director General Gaurav Yadav praised the swift and professional actions of the officers involved, highlighting their success in neutralizing the suspect without any casualties to police personnel or the public.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar provided further details, revealing that the suspect had been involved in multiple snatching incidents and was responsible for injuring a woman during one such attempt.

The operation culminated in the recovery of a substantial haul of stolen items, including foreign currency and passports, further underscoring the professionalism and dedication of the Punjab Police in resolving this case efficiently.

