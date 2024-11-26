Left Menu

Dramatic Capture of NRI Snatcher: Punjab Police's Swift Action

A man targeting NRIs in Punjab was apprehended following a dramatic escape attempt. The suspect, Suraj, was injured in the leg during police action to prevent his escape. Police recovered stolen items, and no bystanders were harmed during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:44 IST
Dramatic Capture of NRI Snatcher: Punjab Police's Swift Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a snatcher targeting non-resident Indians in Punjab was injured in the leg while attempting to escape from police custody, according to top police officials on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when the accused, identified as Suraj alias Mandi, made an attempt to flee after snatching a rifle from a police officer, prompting police to open fire.

Police Director General Gaurav Yadav praised the swift and professional actions of the officers involved, highlighting their success in neutralizing the suspect without any casualties to police personnel or the public.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar provided further details, revealing that the suspect had been involved in multiple snatching incidents and was responsible for injuring a woman during one such attempt.

The operation culminated in the recovery of a substantial haul of stolen items, including foreign currency and passports, further underscoring the professionalism and dedication of the Punjab Police in resolving this case efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024