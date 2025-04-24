Rajasthan Congress Protests Against Police Action

On Thursday, Rajasthan Congress leaders staged a protest outside the office of DGP U R Sahoo, voicing allegations against the Sikar police for allegedly harassing NSUI district president Omprakash Naga. Naga was reportedly detained after he presented a black flag to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a recent visit to Sikar.

A high-profile delegation, comprising state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, accompanied by a cohort of party MLAs, sat on the protest outside the Police Headquarters. The delegates charged the police with unjust treatment of Naga, calling it a violation of democratic values.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the police actions on social media, labeling them as pressure tactics by the BJP government. Gehlot and the Congress party have demanded an immediate stop to these practices, emphasizing the need for lawful conduct from law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)