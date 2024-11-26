Left Menu

Local BJP Leader Faces Serious Allegations in Assault Case

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of assaulting and attempting to rape a woman and her daughter. The incident reportedly occurred when no male family members were present. The case, filed by the woman, involves charges of trespassing, assault, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ballia(Up) | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:53 IST
A regional BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh is embroiled in controversy after being accused of entering a woman's home and allegedly assaulting her and her daughter. The police have registered a case against Shailesh Paswan, the accused, based on the complainant's allegations.

The charges, filed at Revati police station, invoke several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those concerning assault, trespass, and criminal intimidation. According to the complainant, the incident unfolded on November 23, in the absence of any male family members, when Paswan forcibly entered her home and attempted to rape her and her daughter.

The BJP's district media in-charge, Pankaj Singh Jugnu, confirmed that Paswan holds a prominent position as the president of the party's Suremanpur mandal. The case highlights distinct concerns within the local political landscape, as officials promise a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

