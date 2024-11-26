Tragic Murder in Indiranagar: The Untimely Death of a Young Content Creator

A shocking murder case unfolded in Indiranagar when a young woman, identified as 19-year-old Maya Gogoi, was found dead in a service apartment. According to police reports, she was allegedly stabbed by a friend, Aarav Hanoy, a 21-year-old from Kerala, who is currently on the run.

Authorities revealed that the suspect was employed as a student councillor at Lips Caller Overseas in HSR Layout, while Gogoi, a YouTube content creator, worked in Jayanagar. The duo had reportedly been in the apartment together for three days, with CCTV footage capturing their arrival on November 23.

The police have registered a case under the provisions for murder and tampering with evidence, forming multiple teams to apprehend the suspect. Gogoi had recently moved to Bengaluru to work and lived in the Whitefield area since her relocation six months ago.

