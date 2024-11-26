Left Menu

Jordan's Aid Efforts Reach New Heights in Gaza

For the first time in five months, Jordanian military aircraft have delivered aid to northern Gaza to address the severe humanitarian crisis. The operation involved two C-130 planes dropping nearly seven tonnes of essential supplies. Jordan continues to push for increased international aid delivery, despite diplomatic tensions with Israel.

In a significant humanitarian gesture, Jordanian military planes delivered aid to northern Gaza on Tuesday for the first time in five months, aimed at addressing the dire situation in the enclave, according to a statement by the army.

The operation involved two C-130 aircraft from the Jordanian air force, which parachuted nearly seven tonnes of food and other vital relief items, specifically targeting areas identified by U.N. agencies as most urgent, the army confirmed.

This move is part of Jordan's broader strategy to maintain an active air and land corridor of aid. The kingdom has intensified efforts amid ongoing tensions following the outbreak of war in October 2023 between Israel and Hamas. Jordan's King Abdullah criticized Israel for hindrances in aid delivery and urged the global community to pressure Israel into facilitating uninterrupted aid access.

