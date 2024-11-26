Assam Cabinet Renames Hojai as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

The Assam Cabinet has made a significant decision to rename the Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, paying homage to the revered Vaishnav saint, Srimanta Sankardeva. This decision reflects the cultural and spiritual importance of the saint in Assam's history.

In addition to renaming the district headquarters, the cabinet approved several financial measures. This includes the rollout of Category III Phase 2 relief of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), providing one-time support to 78,000 borrowers with an outlay of Rs 223.26 crore. Rationalization of land premium in Guwahati and urban areas was also sanctioned, aiming to streamline financial procedures related to land transactions.

Furthermore, the cabinet agreed to a financial settlement of Rs 110 crore for voluntary retirement benefits to Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board employees, ensuring support for their future. The continued operations of the 108 Ambulance Service was facilitated through a release of Rs 115.04 crore. Other decisions include approving the holiday list for 2025 and observing special casual leave on November 20 and 21, 2025.

