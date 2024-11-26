Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Leave of Himachal's Honest Officer

BJP leader Shanta Kumar demands clarification from Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the leave of SP Ilma Afroz, suggesting her departure is due to pressure from influential leaders and the sand mining mafia. He emphasizes Afroz's competence and warns against tarnishing the government's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:27 IST
Controversy surrounds the leave of Baddi Superintendent of Police Ilma Afroz, with BJP leader Shanta Kumar questioning Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the matter.

In a strong statement, the former chief minister accused the government of remaining silent, implying that Afroz's leave was enforced under pressure from influential leaders upset by her effective crackdown on illegal activities.

Kumar highlighted Afroz's commendable track record and warned that punishing her integrity could damage the government's standing. Sources suggest the sand mining mafia's influence played a role in the decision, with CM Sukhu citing family reasons for her absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

