Left Menu

Former IPS Officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda Joins VIP: A New Political Venture

Former IPS officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda, originally from Sitamarhi, Bihar, has joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Sahni. Hoda joins VIP aiming to enhance state welfare after his resignation as IG, Railways. Sahni dismisses any chance of rejoining the NDA, citing dissatisfaction with the INDIA bloc leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:02 IST
Former IPS Officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda Joins VIP: A New Political Venture
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, former IPS officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda has officially joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), becoming part of the INDIA bloc. Hoda, the 1995-batch officer from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, made his entry into politics at a state capital event, marking a significant turn in his career.

According to Mukesh Sahni, the VIP leader and former Bihar minister, Hoda's involvement promises a renewed focus on state development. Having voluntarily retired from his position as IG, Railways, Hoda is now expected to contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Sitamarhi, a move parallel to Shivdeep Lande's recent political debut in the region.

Amidst speculation about political alliances, Sahni firmly dismissed any intentions of aligning again with the NDA, stressing the coalition's vulnerabilities. He underscored his commitment to forming a government in Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, challenging the current administration's reliance on seasoned officers to govern effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025