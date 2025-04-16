Former IPS Officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda Joins VIP: A New Political Venture

In a strategic political move, former IPS officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda has officially joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), becoming part of the INDIA bloc. Hoda, the 1995-batch officer from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, made his entry into politics at a state capital event, marking a significant turn in his career.

According to Mukesh Sahni, the VIP leader and former Bihar minister, Hoda's involvement promises a renewed focus on state development. Having voluntarily retired from his position as IG, Railways, Hoda is now expected to contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Sitamarhi, a move parallel to Shivdeep Lande's recent political debut in the region.

Amidst speculation about political alliances, Sahni firmly dismissed any intentions of aligning again with the NDA, stressing the coalition's vulnerabilities. He underscored his commitment to forming a government in Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, challenging the current administration's reliance on seasoned officers to govern effectively.

