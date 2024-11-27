Manipur Medical Officer's Dramatic Rescue: A Story of Operation and Arrests

In a swift operation, a medical officer who had been abducted in Manipur was rescued by police, leading to the arrest of five individuals, one of whom was a member of a banned organization.

Dr. Nabakeshore was kidnapped from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai on November 22, with the abductors demanding a ransom for his release. However, police acted quickly and managed to locate and free Dr. Nabakeshore from a farmhouse in Lamdeng, within Imphal West district, on Sunday.

The operation also saw the recovery of arms and ammunition, and an additional suspect was apprehended on Tuesday with more weapons and detonators confiscated. The police continue their investigation to capture other suspects involved in the abduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)