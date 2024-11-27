Mamata Calls for Action Against Water Pipeline Obstacles in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a directive to the police to tackle any attempts obstructing the installation of water supply pipelines to households across the state. The CM made the call during a meeting on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of the project for public welfare.

According to a recent survey, there are instances where the state's Public Health and Engineering Department laid pipes, but the water supply is yet to commence. Banerjee expressed concerns about inadequate preliminary measures, noting that even basic soil testing was overlooked in some areas.

Banerjee also took the opportunity to accuse the BJP of attempting to steal the limelight for the pipeline project, although the state government bore 90% of the costs. Highlighting achievements, she stated that the project has already reached significant parts of the state, with more funds allocated for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)