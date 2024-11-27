Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Hope for Peace
Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, are moving towards a U.S.-brokered 60-day ceasefire to halt over a year's hostilities. The deal includes Israeli military withdrawals, Hezbollah repositioning, and a new monitoring mechanism. The Lebanese army will deploy south, raising hope for displaced citizens' return.
Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, are set to initiate a ceasefire deal proposed by the United States on Wednesday. The truce aims to halt more than a year of hostilities, with both security cabinets approving the plan.
The ceasefire stipulates a halt to military activities, with Israeli forces expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days and Hezbollah fighters moving north of the Litani River. Meanwhile, the Lebanese army will deploy thousands of troops to ensure stability in the region.
One of the final hurdles was the mechanism to monitor the ceasefire, which will see the involvement of the United Nations peacekeeping force, the U.S., and France. Despite the intentions for peace, Israel reserves the right to strike Hezbollah if security threats arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
