Left Menu

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Hope for Peace

Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, are moving towards a U.S.-brokered 60-day ceasefire to halt over a year's hostilities. The deal includes Israeli military withdrawals, Hezbollah repositioning, and a new monitoring mechanism. The Lebanese army will deploy south, raising hope for displaced citizens' return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:34 IST
Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Hope for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, are set to initiate a ceasefire deal proposed by the United States on Wednesday. The truce aims to halt more than a year of hostilities, with both security cabinets approving the plan.

The ceasefire stipulates a halt to military activities, with Israeli forces expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days and Hezbollah fighters moving north of the Litani River. Meanwhile, the Lebanese army will deploy thousands of troops to ensure stability in the region.

One of the final hurdles was the mechanism to monitor the ceasefire, which will see the involvement of the United Nations peacekeeping force, the U.S., and France. Despite the intentions for peace, Israel reserves the right to strike Hezbollah if security threats arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024